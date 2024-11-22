UK electricity networks ready for Storm Bert 

Storm Bert is forecast to bring snow, ice, and high winds across the UK, with the Met Office issuing yellow and amber warnings.

Electricity networks are bracing for potential disruptions, increasing staffing levels, and relocating spare equipment to areas likely to be worst affected.

The Energy Networks Association (ENA) has activated weather response plans and is urging customers to prepare by following its “Prepare-Care-Share” advice.

This includes keeping torches and non-perishable food on hand, disconnecting hazardous appliances during power cuts, and reporting damage to power lines via the free 105 emergency helpline.