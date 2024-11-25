Green jobs increase globally says IEA

Clean energy sector jobs are now outpacing overall job creation, with a staggering 67 million now working in low carbon posts.

According to the IEA’s latest World Energy Employment report, energy sector employment surged by 3.8% in 2023, outpacing overall job growth of 2.2%, as clean energy investment fuelled a wave of hiring globally.

Solar PV saw the largest gains, adding more than 500,000 jobs thanks to record installations. Electric vehicle and battery manufacturing created 410,000 roles as EV sales captured nearly 20% of the global car market.

Despite some layoffs in wind manufacturing, industry employment grew, due to record-breaking project construction.

Fossil fuel employment presented a mixed picture. Oil and gas added more than 600,000 jobs, bouncing back after the pandemic, while global coal jobs fell for the third consecutive year, down 1%, as productivity gains reduced workforce needs.

For the first time in years, manufacturing drove job growth, reflecting a 70% jump in clean energy manufacturing investment to $200 billion in 2023. This showed a demand for ‘greener’ products.

However, labour shortages remain a significant bottleneck. Skilled roles in grids, nuclear power and construction are particularly hard to fill, with 75% of energy employers struggling to hire.

“Rising demand for skilled energy workers is inevitable,” said Laura Cozzi, IEA’s Director of Sustainability. “Greater investment in skills and training is critical to meeting this challenge and shaping our energy future.”

The report highlights a stark imbalance: only 25% of clean energy job growth since 2019 occurred in emerging economies outside China, despite these regions representing 60% of the global workforce.

The IEA predicts energy job growth of 3% in 2024, a slowdown caused by tight labour markets and economic pressures.