Millions miss out on cold weather payments

Fuel poverty charity National Energy Action (NEA) has warned that millions of vulnerable households could narrowly miss out on £25 Cold Weather Payments, despite enduring nearly a full week of freezing temperatures.

Cold Weather Payments are triggered when the average temperature in a postcode area falls below zero degrees Celsius for seven consecutive days.

Around 4 million households in Great Britain are eligible, including those on Pension Credit, Universal Credit, Income Support, income-based JSA, income-related ESA, or Support for Mortgage Interest.

But with temperatures rising , NEA says many households could miss out on payments by just one day.

Peter Smith, NEA’s Director of Policy and Advocacy said: “Millions of vulnerable households have faced near-freezing conditions while grappling with record-high energy bills. The government should still make these payments to ensure support reaches those who need it most.”

He added that beyond the Cold Weather Payment, the government must introduce larger energy discounts or a new social tariff to protect low-income households year-round. NEA has also urged investment in energy efficiency through the Warm Homes Plan to help make homes cheaper and easier to heat.

The warning comes as Ofgem announced a further price cap increase of £21 in January, adding to the 10% rise in October. NEA notes that typical energy bills are £500 higher than pre-crisis levels, leaving many poorer households struggling to stay warm due to inefficient homes.

NEA will spotlight these issues on Fuel Poverty Awareness Day, this Wednesday, with research highlighting the cost of heating homes safely and the dangers of cold conditions.