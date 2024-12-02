BREAKING

Oil workers get green jobs offer

ScottishPower offers hope for Grangemouth refinery works facing redundancy
02/12/2024 12:30 PM
ScottishPower is offering a job lifeline to workers facing redundancy at Ineos’s Grangemouth refinery.

The Glasgow-based energy firm plans to recruit 1,000 people next year and is urging affected staff to apply for new roles in its electricity networks business.

With electricity demand set to double, the UK is undergoing its biggest-ever grid upgrade. ScottishPower has committed to investing £24bn in the UK, including £11bn in Scotland, to modernise and expand power lines to meet soaring demand.

The company has already secured £5.4bn in supply chain contracts but says it needs more workers to deliver vital projects.

Sarah McNulty, People and Organisation Director at ScottishPower, highlighted the skills crossover between the affected industries and its needs.

She said: “Workers at both Ineos and ISG will have the sought after skills we are looking for and we have the jobs to match. 

“These are skilled, secure and well-paid roles that will offer a long-term career helping build, operate and maintain the electricity network across central southern Scotland and we also have roles across our renewables business too.”

