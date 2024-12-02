BREAKING

Hopes of plastics deal crushed

UN talks on a treaty to kerb plastics ends without agreement after oil nations rebel
02/12/2024
The global deal on cutting plastic use has been postponed for another year as nations failed to agree a treaty.

The talks in Busan, South Korea, involving more than 200 countries, known as the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC-5), aimed to finalise a draft for a global treaty to address plastic pollution.

Its primary focus was on creating legally binding measures to curb plastic production, promote sustainable alternatives and manage plastic waste effectively.

However it ended with just a pledge to come back next year to resume negotiations after several oil producing states (from which plastics are made), refused to sign the commitment to curb plastics.

Instead INC-5 ended with an “agreement”on a ‘Chair’s Text’ that will serve as the starting point for negotiations at a resumed session in 2025.

Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) tried to put a shine on things saying: “This week’s meeting has made good progress towards securing the deal the world demands. Through the Busan talks, negotiators have reached a greater degree of convergence on the structure and elements of the treaty text, as well as a better understanding of country positions and shared challenges.

“But it is clear there is persisting divergence in critical areas and more time is needed for these areas to be addressed.”

Greenpeace however slammed the talks. Graham Forbes, Greenpeace Global Plastics Campaign Lead commented: “The lesson from INC5 is clear: ambitious countries must not allow the fossil fuel and petrochemical industries, backed by a small minority of countries, to prevent the will of the vast majority. A strong agreement that protects people and the planet is our only option.”

