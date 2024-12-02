Sip your liquor sustainably

The production of spirits poses significant environmental challenges, particularly in water use, energy consumption and waste pollution.

According to work by Canada’s David Suzuki Foundation, liquor drinkers should think about the green credentials of their favourite tipple.

In an article exploring sustainable drinking the foundation points out the major issues with spirits and their carbon footprints;

Water is fundamental to distilling spirits, yet its use is staggeringly high. On average, distilleries consume 37 litres of water to produce just one litre of spirit—ten times the amount used for beer or wine.

Whisky production is even more demanding, requiring 114 litres per litre of whisky. In water-scarce regions, this puts additional pressure on already stretched supplies.

The process of distillation is also energy-intensive. Heating the mash and cooling the alcohol requires substantial energy, often sourced from fossil fuels.

A single 750 millilitre bottle of spirit can produce around three kilograms of carbon dioxide, adding to greenhouse gas emissions and the industry’s carbon footprint.

Distilleries also generate vast quantities of dark wastewater laden with harmful pollutants. This waste can be toxic, severely impacting aquatic ecosystems by inhibiting photosynthesis.

When used on agricultural land, it can damage soil alkalinity, prevent seed germination and hinder vegetation growth.

The foundation says there are plenty of producers offering more sustainably sourced drinks and consumers should do their research if they want to drink with a greener conscience.