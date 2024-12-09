Heat pumps and chargers set to change the world

Energy companies from around the world have come together to launch a new group to boost the uptake of heat pumps and other clean tech.

Managed by the non-profit EPRI, the global initiative called The Mercury Consortium has been launched to accelerate the adoption of clean energy technologies like heat pumps, solar panels and EV chargers.

Its members include EDF, E.ON, Octopus Energy, alongside technology leaders such as Amazon Web Services.

The consortium aims to improve how these devices integrate with electricity grids, enhancing their efficiency and resilience. It is also hoping to establish common standards for smart energy technologies, boosting consumer confidence in the energy transition.

Ideal Heating, a Founding Member, is exploring ways its heat pumps can interact with other energy systems to optimise performance and support customers with cost-saving, flexible tariffs.

This aligns with broader goals to reduce energy costs and emissions while increasing grid stability.

By fostering cooperation between utilities, manufacturers and tech firms, the consortium is hoping to speed up the global drive towards net zero while addressing energy security challenges.