Hydrogen powered future takes a step forward

How to replace gas power plants is one of the biggest challenges when it comes to decarbonisation, now a new project might have the answer.

SSE and Siemens Energy have launched “Mission H2 Power,” a collaboration aiming to deliver gas turbines capable of running on 100% hydrogen, crucial for net zero and energy security.

The partnership will build on their work at SSE’s Keadby 2 Power Station, Europe’s most efficient combined cycle power plant.

Finlay McCutcheon, SSE Thermal’s Managing Director, said: “Delivering a clean power system requires bold action. We know hydrogen-fired power stations will be an essential element of the energy mix in a net zero world .”

Darren Davidson, Siemens Energy UK&I Vice President, added: “This collaboration is a significant step in enabling large turbines to run on 100% hydrogen. The UK Government wants to deliver clean power by 2030 and hydrogen can be an important part of that energy mix.”

Industry Minister Sarah Jones praised the project, saying: “It’s projects like this one that will help deliver our Clean Power Mission, shielding us from the rollercoaster of unstable fossil fuel prices and bolstering our energy security.”

The project will also enhance Siemens Energy’s Clean Energy Centre in Berlin for testing the technology. SSE’s wider plans include the Keadby Next Generation Power Station, one of the world’s first large-scale 100% hydrogen-fired plants, ensuring flexibility while infrastructure develops.