Sellafield union tells Miliband to go small

The Sellafield site must be redeveloped to home new small modular reactors says the GMB.

Sellafield which produced electricity from the mid 1950s until 2003, has become a home for spent fuel processing, however the GMB union says it could now play another role, as a base for small modular reactors (SMRs) and contribute to the net zero goal.

In a letter to the Energy Secretary, the union calls for urgent negotiations to address the uncertain future of the site and the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) budget.

Sellafield, home to the world’s largest stockpile of plutonium at more than 140 tonnes, plays a critical role in the UK’s energy and security needs.

However, the GMB says budget pressures and a lack of strategic planning are putting safety, jobs and the community’s future at risk.

GMB wants Labour to support Sellafield, including new nuclear developments like SMRs at Moorside, to secure sustainable, skilled jobs.

Dan Gow, GMB Senior Organiser said: “Sellafield is at a crossroads. We need a proper strategy for Sellafield’s long-term role, investment in skilled jobs and a real seat at the table for workers and the community.

“Anything less is a betrayal of both public safety and the workforce who keep this vital site running.”