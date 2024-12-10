EDF gives EV drivers free motoring for Xmas

EDF is using Xmas to offer a cashback tariff worth £200 for EV drivers.

It says anyone who signs up to its Pod Point Plug & Power tariff before 26 December, will get the cash – the equivalent of a year of free driving.

Pod Point Plug & Power is a electric vehicle home charger and tariff bundle, where drivers can purchase a charger for a lower upfront cost, making it easier and more affordable to make the switch to electric driving.

New and existing customers can sign-up to the tariff to receive a £200 bill credit, which EDF says translates 8,244 ‘free’ miles.

Rich Hughes, Director of Retail at EDF, said: “This deal gives customers even lower upfront costs by putting £200 back in their pocket when they sign-up! We’re really pleased to offer drivers yet another great deal to help them save cash and encourage more to make the switch to electric driving to reduce their carbon footprint.”

EDF say the deal gives motorists zero carbon electricity with off-peak charges at 8.49p per kWh from 12am to 5am.