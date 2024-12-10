Cooking is stinking out the planet

Emissions from cooking are hanging around in the atmosphere and polluting the planet.

New research from the University of Birmingham, sheds light on how cooking emissions and sea spray aerosols behave, revealing they may absorb more water than expected.

This means the harmful particles in cooking fumes can circulate longer and remain in the atmosphere.

Scientists know that oleic acid, a common by product from cooking with oils, can react with other atmospheric compounds, such as ozone, to create byproducts that are hazardous to our health.

There’s also been some work suggesting it can affect the levels of rain that falls.

The Birmingham scientists studied how oleic acid, reacts with ozone and humidity. These reactions create complex nanostructures, which absorb water and keep harmful particles circulating longer, extending their reach.

This shows pollutants degrade and reform, lingering and potentially spreading over wider areas.

Professor Christian Pfrang, lead researcher said: “As we develop our understanding of how these particles behave in the atmosphere, we will be able to design more sophisticated strategies for the control of air pollution.”

To limit exposure to cooking pollutants, the report recommends better kitchen ventilation and extractor fan use.