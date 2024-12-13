Chorus of approval for 2030 plan

The energy sector has been reacting to the launch of the 2030 action plan and seems to be overwhelmingly in support.

Further details including the full plan will be released today but those in the know have been having their say. Here’s a selection of responses.

Ofgem

CEO Jonathan Brearley said: “Getting to clean power by 2030 is tough but achievable; it will require unprecedented pace by government, industry and regulators. We’re already helping to speed things up and unlock the investment needed by cutting red tape, fast-tracking grid expansion and getting more clean power projects connected.

“We’re taking a tough line and will hold the industry to account when it comes to the sector delivering on time and on budget.

“Ofgem’s job is to protect consumers at every stage so that the transition is achieved at the fastest rate and lowest price possible.”

NESO

Fintan Slye CEO said: “We are pleased that our independent advice on how Britain can achieve clean power by 2030 has formed such an integral part of the Plan set out by the government today.

“We look forward to continuing to work with the government, the energy regulator and wider industry to overcome the delivery challenges that we have identified and unlock the benefits of clean, secure power to consumers, the economy and society as a whole.”

Energy UK

The new CEO of Energy UK Dhara Vyas, welcomed the plan but pointed out it won’t be easy.

“Meeting the goal however is a formidable challenge and can only happen by tackling barriers and delays that will otherwise jeopardise this ambition and which have been constraining the country’s economic growth for some time.

“So we support the need for fundamental changes that speed up the planning process. A clean power system must also include the necessary expansion of other established and emerging clean technologies, including storage and flexibility.”

National Gas

Jon Butterworth the CEO said: “National Gas welcomes the government’s Clean Power Action Plan, which firmly recognises the critical role of the gas transmission system – ensuring a secure transition for households and businesses across the country.

“Gas will continue to play an essential role as the nation’s strategic power reserve when the wind doesn’t blow and the sun doesn’t shine, as demonstrated this week when we saw the need for gas hit a record high – with more gas supplied to power stations than at any point in the last 5 years.

Green Alliance

Shaun Spiers, executive director at Green Alliance commented: “The government’s new plan sets them up to succeed in 2025, a make-or-break year. They rightly focus on getting unprecedented amounts of offshore wind built and reforming a queuing system for connections to the power grid that had tied up projects until the middle of the 2030s.

“It will also be vital to engage seriously with communities to win maximum support for this national endeavour.”