Miliband pushes button on ‘Clean Power’

Ed Miliband today launches the action plan for Clean Power 2030.

The plan is being sold as the most ambitious reform of the energy system in a generation to make Britain energy secure, protect consumers from energy price spikes, create thousands of jobs and tackle climate change.

Speaking this morning at a wind turbine factory in Hull, the Energy Secretary said: “I think the British people voted for big change at the General Election and I think we need to deliver it. We are at the moment, at the mercy of the rollercoaster of fossil fuel markets.

“It’s time to have homegrown clean energy that we can control, that is what this plan is all about. It’s the right thing for the country, for bills, security, for jobs and indeed for tackling the climate crisis.”

The plan says there has been too much short term thinking and as a result, billions of pounds of clean energy projects have festered in a clogged-up planning system and a dysfunctional power grid queue, waiting years to get built.

The new plan promisese to clean-up a dysfunctional grid system by prioritising the most important projects and ending the ‘first-come-first served’ system.

Speeding up decisions on planning permission by empowering planners to prioritise critical energy infrastructure.

And expanding the renewable auction process to stop delays and get more projects connected.

Delivering these reforms Miliband says will unleash £40 billion a year of mainly private investment in homegrown clean power projects and infrastructure across the country.