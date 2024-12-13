Chargepoint build-out on track…just

The UK is just on track to meet its target of 300,000 public EV chargepoints by 2030 but there are critical barriers ahead.

The National Audit Office (NAO) , has revealed the findings of its in-depth look at how the charging infrastructure rollout is progressing, especially in light of the recent downturn in EV car sales.

There were 64,000 points installed by July 2024. However, critical barriers remain, according to the NAO.

Chargepoint distribution is uneven, with 44% in London and the South-East but only 15% in rural England.

Gaps persist along major roads and 62% of motorway service areas lack sufficient ultra-rapid chargers, missing a 2023 goal.

Planning and grid connection delays also slow progress and increase costs for operators.

Accessibility is another challenge. Many public chargepoints remain difficult for drivers with disabilities to use. Industry and local authorities seek clarity on compliance with accessibility standards.

Consumers face issues with pricing, payment methods and reliability.

Regulatory measures introduced in November 2024 aim to address these but have yet to show results.

Government funding has faced delays and the report says authorities may need further aid to meet demand beyond the current timeline.

To boost the rollout, the government is working to streamline planning rules and considering reforms for landowner permissions.

The NAO conclude, the target is achievable but urgent work is needed to address these hurdles.