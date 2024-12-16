F1 fuel certification gets the green light

Formula One is ready to certify sustainable fuel to be used in the 2026 season.

The FIA, the world governing body for motor sport, has mandated the use of 100% sustainable fuel derived from ‘Advanced Sustainable Components’ from the 2026 Formula 1 season, ensuring that fuels come from sustainable feedstocks and that they also meet stringent greenhouse gas emissions thresholds.

Now the independent think tank the Zemo Partnership, has developed a scheme to certify the use of sustainable racing fuel based on its Renewable Fuels Assurance Scheme, to ensure strict standards are met.

The scheme is designed encourage the deployment of low carbon fuels in the wider market.

It’s hoped that like many innovations tried out on the F1 track, these greener fuels in racing cars show emissions reductions which could be moved into production cars.