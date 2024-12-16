Home solar is cutting UK’s carbon footprint

The solar panel on your roof is helping your neighbour and the rest of us too, by cutting the nation’s carbon emissions.

New research by Hive Home reveals that domestic solar panels save 2.8 million tonnes of CO2e per year. That’s equivalent to removing 630,000 cars from the road.

Home owners in the South East lead the UK in carbon savings, reducing 428,472 tonnes of CO₂ annually. And the sunny folk of Peterborough are the keenest on sticking panels up with 7,019 domestic installations.

Hive Home calculated the impact by multiplying the number of solar installations in each UK constituency by 2.2 tonnes—the average annual emissions of a household gas boiler.

The result highlights the significant role of solar energy in driving the UK toward its ambitious COP29 target of reducing emissions by 81% by 2035.