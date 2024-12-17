Four in ten worried about winter bills

As the colder nights creep in a new survey says 42% are worried about putting the heating on this winter.

The survey, commissioned by British Gas on behalf of the British Gas Energy Trust, also reveals a third are already struggling.

The challenges come as Ofgem’s recent 1.2% energy price cap increase pushes typical annual bills to £1,738 — leaving 9 million fuel-poor households in England facing affordability issues.

In response, the British Gas Energy Trust has stepped up its efforts, providing more than £7.8m in energy debt grants to 5,300 households during 2023-24.

If you are struggling with making payments there is help. Currently, two key funds are open to help those in need;

The Individuals and Families funds offers grants up to £1700 and you don’t have to be a British Gas customer. There is also a customer only offer of help, worth £2000, called the Energy Support Fund.

One recipient, Miss M, a disabled single mother and full-time carer for her five-year-old child with complex care needs, received a £1,341 grant.

The financial support has helped her manage energy costs, maintain a warm home and work towards financial stability with support from StepChange.

Chief Executive Officer of the Trust Jessica Taplin said: “One of the most important steps for anyone struggling with their energy bills is to reach out to their energy supplier.

“Many energy companies provide customer service teams specifically dedicated to supporting vulnerable customers, and these teams can offer a variety of solutions. “

This includes payment plans, flexible billing arrangements, or access to hardship funds.”