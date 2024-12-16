Turn down the thermostat snuggle up instead

Snuggling up this Christmas doesn’t have to break the bank! Electric blankets are your festive treat to staying cosy without the scary bills.

The energy boffins at Confused.com have crunched the numbers to find the ideal option.

A toasty under-blanket or over-blanket costs just 6p per hour to run.

Heated throws are slightly pricier at 7-8p an hour but double up as stylish snuggle gear for the family.

Even running one for 12 hours overnight costs only 72-90p—way cheaper than the £1.50 it takes to run your central heating for an hour.

For a wallet-friendly warm night, they suggest you pop your electric blanket on a timer, or preheat the bed before diving under the covers.

And while keeping heating off is tempting, a touch of low-level warmth (around 14°C) every now and then stops damp from sneaking in.