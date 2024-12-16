Japan set to miss its 2030 goals

Japan is set to miss its 2030 renewable energy goals, with green energy supplying just 41% of its supply by then.

It had commited to renewable generation being 59% but a study shows it will fall short, by 7GW in onshore wind, 6GW in offshore wind and 15GW in solar PV.

Cornwall Insight’s analysis says problems include grid infrastructure gaps, limited land availability, local opposition and mixed results from renewable auctions.

All prompting concerns over Japan’s decarbonisation progress.

While mechanisms like the Feed-in Premium and Long-Term Decarbonisation Auction (LTDA) aim to boost low-carbon capacity, results remain poor.

The inaugural LTDA awarded 9.8GW but most of it (5.7GW) went to LNG, with no bids for wind or solar.

Grid challenges, including Japan’s dual-frequency system (50Hz east, 60Hz west) and insufficient connectivity compound deployment hurdles.