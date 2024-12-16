Rowing back on ZEV targets risks billions

Plans to weaken the UK’s zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) targets could jeopardise billions in green investment and thousands of jobs, warn industry leaders.

Organisations including BEAMA, ChargeUK, REA and UKSIF are urging the Government to stick to the legally enforced EV sales targets, warning that backtracking could derail the UK’s transition to net zero.

The ZEV mandate currently requires vehicle manufacturers to sell 22% zero-emission vehicles by 2024, rising to 80% by 2030 and 100% by 2035.

Recently sale of EVs have flatlined compared to predictions and the targets have been seen as contributing to potential job losses and adding to costs.

Industry leaders argue that reducing these targets would stall progress on decarbonising road transport and discourage private investment in EV charging infrastructure.

Recent data highlights the risk; 57 of the UK’s 100 largest transport companies, representing £900bn in turnover, are already shifting or considering shifting investment abroad due to uncertainty over sustainability goals.

Despite challenges, EV rollout is continuing. One in four new cars sold in November was fully electric, with infrastructure expansion on track.

ChargeUK reports the industry is deploying one new public charger every 25 minutes, supported by £6bn in private investment.

BEAMA’s Market Pulse survey reveals declining confidence among investors following mixed signals from the Government.

A decisive commitment to ZEV targets is needed to restore certainty and sustain momentum in green jobs, skills and investment.