Starmer hoping for energy deal with Norway

Kier Starmer is on the road again, this time in Norway, to try and get an energy security deal.

The UK and Norway will unveil a new Green Industrial Partnership today, combining their expertise in clean energy to boost economic growth and deliver on Britain’s clean energy goals.

The Prime Minister will highlight the collaboration, including cross-border carbon transport and storage facilities, which promise to revitalise UK industrial hubs, create jobs and support Britain’s net-zero ambitions.

The announcement follows key developments in UK-Norway energy projects. Recently, BP and Equinor’s Northern Endurance Partnership and Net Zero Teesside secured carbon capture contracts, set to create thousands of jobs and power up to 1 million homes with clean energy by 2028.

Additionally, the Green Volt floating offshore windfarm—a partnership between Norway’s Vårgrønn and UK firm Flotation Energy—progressed this week with engineering contracts awarded. Based off Scotland’s northeast coast, it marks Europe’s first major commercial floating wind development.

This partnership Labour says strengthens the UK’s energy ties with its largest gas supplier, while focusing on renewables, carbon capture and economic revitalisation.