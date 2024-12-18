Milford Haven… Hydrogen’s new home?

Is the home of the Welsh oil and gas sector about to get a new cleaner tenant…Hydrogen?

Green energy company Haush Ltd has officially announced Milford Haven will be its new headquarters, aiming to transform the area into a hub for green hydrogen innovation.

The company plans to decarbonise land, sea and air transportation while exporting hydrogen to Europe.

Work on the new HQ starts now and Haush’s efforts are backed by the Welsh Government through the HYBRID SBRI Hydrogen Port Re-Fuelling Project (HyPR), which supports trials to accelerate hydrogen production and refuelling services for both onshore and offshore vessels.

The project also involves the design of a permanent hydrogen refuelling solution for the Port of Milford Haven, advancing the region’s green energy potential.

For more than a 65 years the area has been known for its giant oil and gas refinery which still processes 20% of UK oil and gas. This new investment could signal the start of its transition to cleaner energy.

The Welsh Government’s Economy, Energy and Planning Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Evans said: “Jobs and green growth are a priority for this Welsh Government, so I am delighted Haush has chosen to make Milford Haven the base of its new UK head office.

“The company has ambitious growth plans, which align with our own aspirations to see Wales become a global leader in new renewable energy generation.”