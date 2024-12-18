Login
Dogger Bank wind farm a step closer

Second turbine installation vessel hired for Dogger Bank
18/12/2024
Dogger Bank wind farm a step closer
Dogger Bank Wind Farm is ramping up with a deal for a second turbine installation ship.

The windfarm has engaged Seaway7, part of the Subsea7 Group, to charter a second turbine installation vessel. The jack-up installation vessel will begin turbine transport and installation work at the site in 2026, focusing on the GE Vernova Haliade-X turbines.

Turbine installation and commissioning at Dogger Bank A are progressing, with the first phase set for completion in late 2025.

The wind farm, slated for full completion in 2027, will be the world’s largest offshore wind farm with 277 turbines, supplying renewable energy to approximately six million UK homes annually.

A joint venture between SSE Renewables (40%), Equinor (40%), and Vårgrønn (20%), SSE Renewables leads construction, while Equinor will oversee operations for its projected 35-year lifespan.

