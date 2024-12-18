SP Energy Networks £10bn plan for clean energy investment

SP Energy Networks has submitted a £10.6bn plan to transform Scotland’s power landscape by 2030.

The RIIO-T3 plan to Ofgem details major upgrades to electricity infrastructure from 2026 to 2031, including 12 new substations, 450km of circuit upgrades and improvements to overhead lines and underground cables.

The investment, says SP Energy Networks, will connect 19GW of clean power, reduce constraint costs and save households £167 annually by 2030. It will also strengthen the grid and maintain existing infrastructure.

The project will also create 1,400 jobs and support 11,000 more across the UK. The University of Strathclyde estimates it will deliver £2bn in annual economic benefits.

Spending is three times higher than the £3.4bn RIIO-T2 plan. It marks one of the UK’s largest infrastructure efforts. SP Energy Networks has already secured £5.4bn in contracts mostly with UK and Irish firms. The plan accelerates economic growth while advancing the UK’s green energy goals.

CEO Nicola Connelly said: “We have a chance to shape a cleaner, greener future for us all. Government and industry have never been clearer on what needs to be achieved and now we need Ofgem to match that ambition with a price control that unlocks the capital required to finance the projects that will deliver clean power in the next decade.”