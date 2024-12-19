BREAKING

Heat pumps – 85% love them! 12 hours ago
First 4G smart hub installed 12 hours ago
Cold reaction to Ofwat price rises 14 hours ago
Water bills rise by 20% 14 hours ago
Net Hero Special | What a year! 15 hours ago
Time to reform the water sector say MPs 16 hours ago
We want net zero but we’re not paying! 20 hours ago
Milford Haven… Hydrogen’s new home? 1 day ago
Dogger Bank wind farm a step closer 1 day ago
SP Energy Networks £10bn plan for clean energy investment 2 days ago
Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Low CarbonNet ZeroPolicypoliticsTop Stories

Net Hero Special | What a year!

In the final episode of 2024 I take a look back the tales we have told...
19/12/2024 9:30 AM
0 0
0
Net Hero Podcast
0
Shares

THANK YOU.

That’s all I really need to say, thanks to all the guests on the podcast this past year, to my team who make this show possible and to you the readers, viewers and listeners.

It’s been a busy and eventful year for net zero and we have covered so many topics from lab grown meat, to mushrooms that can make furniture! We’ve looked at science and technology, politics and society, food, clothing, cars, pcs, medicine and even Mammoths! Yep you heard that right!

Brilliant stories from all over the world. In this week I give you a summary of some of the things I thought stood out, you may agree or disagree, feel free to listen back to the archive and choose your own favourite episode.

Thanks for listening and with a new net zero focused Labour government, the imminent arrival of President Trump again and the state of the economy and politics, I am sure 2025 will be packed with even more stories to tell.

See you next year, please subscribe and share our tales on social media. Happy Xmas and all the best for 2025.

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

 

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.