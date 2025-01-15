Manchester Uni leads windpower cable project

The University of Manchester will lead a £5.5 million project to develop critical cable technology for transferring 17% of Europe’s electricity from offshore wind by 2050.

Horizon Europe – a pan European research hub – is backing the work and the four-year initiative unites academic and industry experts across Europe, to address offshore wind energy challenges.

The project focuses on understanding the stresses on cables, creating real-world testing conditions and building a 320 kV high-voltage DC cable prototype.

It is one of the first UK-led Horizon Europe projects since the UK’s re-entry into the program.

Project lead, Dr Tony Chen, said: “Being granted European Commission funding as the project coordinator on this scale demonstrates the competitiveness of UK institutions. The knowledge gained from this project could revolutionise the design and use of HVDC cables, and set a new standard for this critical technology.

“By 2050, it could play a key role in ensuring that 17% of Europe’s electricity comes from offshore wind, building towards a safer, more sustainable and more affordable energy network.”

Home to more than 2000 wind farms and with the largest offshore capacity in the world, wind power already generates 70% of all our renewable energy.

It’s hoped the cable project will push efficiencies even higher.