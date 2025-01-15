Fuel for a clean future… from coal?

As the world tries to move to cleaner energy sources, could coal be a goldmine for clean tech?

A team of engineers at the University of Kentucky, in collaboration with researchers from other institutions, is developing a system to transform coal into high-value rare earth materials, which are used in EVs, solar panels and other cleaner tech.

“The ability to extract critical minerals and elements from coal is a game-changer,” said Rick Honaker, Ph.D., principal investigator and Professor of mining engineering. “It allows us to tap into a domestic resource, turning what was once overlooked into a valuable supply of materials essential for clean energy, technology and national security.”

The project aims to extract and purify rare earth elements (REEs) such as dysprosium, neodymium, yttrium, praseodymium, gadolinium, as well as graphite.

These materials are crucial for modern technologies, clean energy solutions and economic security but their supply chains are vulnerable to disruptions.

By using a specific type of coal naturally rich in these elements, the team seeks to provide a sustainable source of critical materials, reducing reliance on foreign imports.

The project – supported with a $5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy -highlights a sustainable approach to repurposing coal, reducing environmental impact while securing essential materials for green technologies.