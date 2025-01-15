Women win the battle of the thermostat dial

Couples argue about thermostat settings every two weeks, with women 32% more likely to get their way, according to Uswitch research.

Heating disputes aren’t the only cause for friction, as households across the UK clash over energy habits almost daily.

Four in ten homes (42%) fall out over heating costs. Lights left on in empty rooms are the leading cause of disputes, even though an extra four hours of use only adds £1.52 to annual bills.

Smart meters help households keep the peace. One in seven (15%) say arguments have decreased since installing one, with 23% using display readings as evidence to stop rows before they start.

Nearly half of homes with kids under 18 report frequent squabbles over energy use, including 68 arguments a year about lights alone.

Derbyshire resident Katharine Hazard said: “My husband used to not be as clued up on how much energy things use. I used to catch him trying to turn up the heating without me noticing, which caused some squabbling. But now we know how much it costs, we’re all trying to be more aware.”

Uswitch expert Elise Melville added: “You can’t always tell if changing habits is making a difference until you see your bill – unless you track your usage.”