Best and worst suppliers named by Which?

Which? has published its annual energy satisfaction survey of the 16 biggest energy suppliers.

Octopus Energy, Utility Warehouse and Utilita make the top three and at the bottom of the charts are British Gas, So Energy and lastly Ovo Energy.

Which? asked 12,000 energy customers about the service they received and then conducted its own in-depth assessment of firms’ practices, to find out which are set up in the best interests of their customers. The results of both were combined to make the final score.

Which? looked at customer service, response times, complaint handling, how suppliers performed against their smart meter targets, switching practices and complaints data.

Utility Warehouse actually had the highest overall score and was also one of the top scorers on the assessment of companies’ practices.

However, it didn’t top the table for customer score. Octopus Energy and 100Green placed above it, based on feedback from the customer survey.

British Gas and Ovo Energy both received low scores in the customer survey and the suppliers practices assessment.

The average customer score was 66% this year, an improvement over 2023.

Which? surveyed 11,984 members of the general public between September and October 2024.

They included 17 firms in total. One company (Rebel Energy), didn’t get enough responses to get complete scores and was not included in the behind-the-scenes assessment.