New age of Nuclear upon us?

Fusion, AI demand, SMRs…is nuclear on the rise again?

Back in 2011 the Fukushima disaster seemed to spell the end of nuclear energy expansion in Europe and around the world. Now, new analysis from the IEA seems to show 2025 could be the year it makes a global comeback.

ELN explores the key narrative from the IEA:

Demand is up

With electricity demand skyrocketing for uses like electric vehicles, data centres and artificial intelligence, nuclear energy is emerging as a key player in delivering clean, reliable power.

Electricity use has grown at twice the rate of total energy demand over the past decade and is poised to accelerate further as the world embraces a new ‘Age of Electricity’.

Nuclear power, a dispatchable source of clean energy, offers round-the-clock availability at scale. Its ability to complement renewables, bolster energy security and reduce emissions has sparked a resurgence of interest, with support for nuclear expansion now seen in 40 countries.

This momentum builds on innovation within the sector, including the advent of small modular reactors (SMRs), which are set to redefine nuclear technology. The first commercial SMRs are expected to be operational by 2030, with their modular design promising faster construction times, reduced costs and lower investment risks compared to traditional large-scale reactors.

SMRs, are positioned to play a transformative role for nuclear, as they also align well with emerging sectors like data centres, where their scalability and modularity offer unique benefits.

Image: IEA

Generation is up

Nuclear generation is on the rise, with global output expected to hit new highs in 2025. While some countries are phasing out nuclear, or retiring plants early, others are ramping up production.

Japan is restarting reactors, France is completing maintenance works and new plants are coming online in China, India, Korea and around Europe.

In total, nuclear power contributes nearly 10% of global electricity and remains the second-largest source of low-emissions power after hydropower.

Currently, 63 nuclear reactors are under construction worldwide, representing 70GW of capacity—the highest levels since the 1990s.

Additionally, lifetime extensions have been approved for more than 60 reactors, covering nearly 15% of the global nuclear fleet. These measures highlight the growing recognition of nuclear energy’s role in achieving energy security and climate goals, complementing renewable energy sources.

The drive to expand nuclear capacity has seen countries launch a multi-nation initiative aiming to triple global nuclear output by 2050.

Annual investment in nuclear has surged by 50% since 2020, surpassing $60 billion (£41bn), covering both new plant developments and reactor lifetime extensions.

Different nations, different views

Despite its potential, nuclear energy faces challenges.

Governments must establish clear policies, provide financial incentives and ensure robust safety regulations to sustain momentum. Strategic planning is essential, including support for innovation, skilled workforce development and comprehensive supply chain networks.

Effective waste management and decommissioning processes are equally critical to ensuring the sector’s long-term sustainability.

Not every country sees a role for nuclear power in their energy mix – but for those that do, it can provide unmatched scalability and services.

The past three years have shown that strong government backing, coupled with private-sector innovation, can propel the industry forward.

However, the path to a nuclear renaissance requires balancing public acceptance, investment risks and the environmental considerations associated with waste and safety.

The year 2025 marks a pivotal moment for nuclear energy IEA

The IEA concludes that the nuclear sector is poised to shape a cleaner, more secure energy future.

If governments and industries seize this moment, nuclear power could emerge as a cornerstone of the global energy transition, complementing renewables in the race to net zero.

You can download the full report here.