E.ON sets standards for AI

The E.ON Group has taken a significant step in AI integration, signing a joint declaration on responsible AI use with employee representatives.

This milestone aligns with the EU’s AI regulations, emphasising safe and ethical AI deployment.

E.ON aims to enhance business efficiency and employee support, through AI tools like predictive maintenance and image analysis.

The agreement focuses on transparency, fairness and extensive AI training for E.ON’s 75,000 employees.

Board member Victoria Ossadnik said ethical AI use was vital: “This agreement enables us to prepare our employees for the future, in a targeted manner and to make the best possible use of the potential of AI.”

A central element of the agreement is a comprehensive training program in the field of AI, so staff learn to use AI systems responsibly and effectively.