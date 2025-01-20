BREAKING

Get toasty this week
Energy Saving Industry News Top Stories

Get toasty this week

Warm spaces open now for the vulnerable and lonely
20/01/2025 1:21 PM
Get toasty this week
The Warm Welcome Campaign has launched Warm Welcome Week today, turning Blue Monday into a celebration of warmth and connection.

With more than 5,000 registered Warm Welcome Spaces, the initiative ensures people can find a place to stay warm and feel part of a community.

The spaces come in all shapes and sizes, from libraries, community centres, faith-based buildings like churches, to cafes, sports centres, businesses, museums and many more.

You can find your nearest Warm Welcome Space using the interactive map at warmwelcome.uk.

Despite two-thirds of the UK population living within a 30-minute walk of a Warm Welcome Space, just 20% are aware of them.

Nearly 5.5 million people—8.1% of the population—have visited one in the past year, highlighting their growing importance.

The Rt Hon Gordon Brown, Founding Patron of the campaign, said: “In the darkest and coldest times, Warm Welcome Spaces offer communities a chain of hope. Without these community spaces, people would be at home with the heating off—and thus alone and in the cold.”

David Barclay, Warm Welcome Campaign Director, added: “We have already seen huge demand for Warm Welcome Spaces this January, not only supporting people struggling to pay the bills but also playing a vital role in connecting communities and giving people a place of belonging.”

