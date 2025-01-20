GB Energy board takes shape

Ed Miliband has appointed five non-executives to the board of GB Energy.

GB Energy is an £8.5bn publicly-owned energy company that will own and invest in clean energy projects across the UK. It is one of the keystones for Labour’s term in office.

The new board will set a strategy for how the company will work with the energy sector and communities.

The appointees are:

Frances O’Grady ex general secretary for the TUC between 2013 and 2022. She is a member of the House of Lords and has previously held positions at the Transport and General Workers Union where she worked on successful campaigns to introduce a national minimum wage and equal pay for women.

Frank Mitchell the former CEO for SP Energy Networks (2009 to 2022), Chair of Skills Development Scotland and Non-Executive Director of Scottish Rugby Ltd, as well as a member of the Scottish Energy Advisory Board.

Kate Gilmartin the CEO of the British Hydropower Association and has a background in renewable energy and low carbon project development.

Dr. Nina Skorupska (pictured above), is the former chief executive of the Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology (REA). She has worked in a range of senior executive and board roles at National Power, RWE, Npower and Essent NV.

Valerie Todd is an HR professional with extensive experience across the private, public and third sectors. Previously, she was director of people and organisation at Siemens plc.

Together with the Chair Juergen Maier, they will help to scale up Great British Energy and build its organisational structure and Aberdeen headquarters, said the government.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: “We’ve appointed a highly skilled start-up board to help Great British Energy hit the ground running in its mission to scale up clean, homegrown power.”