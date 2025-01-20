BREAKING

E.ON sets standards for AI 13 hours ago
Get toasty this week 15 hours ago
GB Energy board takes shape 16 hours ago
Lorraine gets smart! 17 hours ago
SMEs to play a major role in the UK’s rooftop solar revolution 18 hours ago
More money for fusion 18 hours ago
Mammoth task gets closer 19 hours ago
Best and worst suppliers named by Which? 21 hours ago
New age of Nuclear upon us? 4 days ago
Ofgem hands over cash for heat pump rollout 4 days ago
Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Energy MarketsTop Stories

Lorraine gets smart!

TV host fronts new Ofgem campaign about RTS meter phase out
20/01/2025 10:59 AM
0 0
0
0
Shares

TV celebrity Lorraine Kelly is fronting a new campaign about the shutdown of older meters.

Radio Teleswitch Service (RTS), electricity meters will be obsolete from June and so consumers, both business and domestic, are being asked to act now and accept the offer of a meter upgrade from their energy supplier. 

The campaign has launched today involving Ofgem, Energy UK, National Energy Action and Energy Action Scotland.  

RTS meters are older electricity meters that use radio signals to switch between peak and off-peak rates. RTS was introduced in the 1980s and are being phased out. The radio signal, supporting infrastructure and systems will be shut down from 30 June 2025.

If you have only electric heating you may have one, or there maybe a separate switch marked RTS.

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly explains RTS meters

The campaign will run across TV, video on demand, radio, digital audio, billboards and local press, highlighting the urgent need for RTS customers to book the installation of a new meter as soon as their energy supplier contacts them.  

All RTS customers should have already been contacted by their supplier by the end of 2024.   

If they’re not replaced heating and hot water may be continually left on or off, or the charging-up happens at the wrong time of day, leading to higher bills.  

Customers should be wary of scams as the meter replacement is free.

Copyright © 2025 Energy Live News LtdELN

 

Related Posts

© 2025 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2025 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.