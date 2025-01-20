Lorraine gets smart!

TV celebrity Lorraine Kelly is fronting a new campaign about the shutdown of older meters.

Radio Teleswitch Service (RTS), electricity meters will be obsolete from June and so consumers, both business and domestic, are being asked to act now and accept the offer of a meter upgrade from their energy supplier.

The campaign has launched today involving Ofgem, Energy UK, National Energy Action and Energy Action Scotland.

RTS meters are older electricity meters that use radio signals to switch between peak and off-peak rates. RTS was introduced in the 1980s and are being phased out. The radio signal, supporting infrastructure and systems will be shut down from 30 June 2025.

If you have only electric heating you may have one, or there maybe a separate switch marked RTS.

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly explains RTS meters

The campaign will run across TV, video on demand, radio, digital audio, billboards and local press, highlighting the urgent need for RTS customers to book the installation of a new meter as soon as their energy supplier contacts them.

All RTS customers should have already been contacted by their supplier by the end of 2024.

If they’re not replaced heating and hot water may be continually left on or off, or the charging-up happens at the wrong time of day, leading to higher bills.

Customers should be wary of scams as the meter replacement is free.