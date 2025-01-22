Energy skills passport launched

A new Energy Skills Passport pilot has launched to help oil and gas workers transition into renewables, ensuring they play a key role in delivering clean power by 2030.

Backed by £3.7 million of Scottish Government Just Transition funding, the initiative—led by RenewableUK and Offshore Energies UK—will help workers map out the qualifications needed for offshore wind roles.

Acting Cabinet Secretary Gillian Martin said: “It is absolutely vital that we recognise and retain the considerable skills of oil and gas workers and ensure they are supported, as part of the Scottish Government’s commitment to ensuring a fair and just transition for Scotland.”

The pilot aims to remove barriers for skilled workers looking to switch industries, offering a clear pathway into the growing renewables sector.

Katy Heidenreich, Director of Supply Chain & People at Offshore Energies UK, said: “This passport is all about helping people working in this industry to make informed decisions about their jobs and future.”

With the UK offshore wind industry expected to employ over 100,000 people by 2030, the demand for skilled workers is rising fast.

RenewableUK’s Executive Director of Offshore Wind Jane Cooper added: “The Energy Skills Passport offers a gateway for people to make this transition by helping them to identify which offshore wind roles would suit them best.”

The scheme is a major step toward making the energy transition work for both workers and businesses.