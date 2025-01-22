Joanna Drake, Deputy Director of the European Commission, to deliver keynote at EIC’s Bankable Energies 2025

The Energy Industries Council (EIC) has announced that Joanna Drake, Deputy Director of the European Commission, will join Bankable Energies 2025 as a keynote speaker. The conference, taking place on 26th-27th February 2025 at the Leonardo Royal Hotel London Tower Bridge, will bring together the investment community, policymakers, and developers to drive forward the energy transition.

Joanna Drake’s keynote address will focus on the critical role of the European Union in the energy transition and shed light on the opportunities offered under the EU funding programme. She will provide insight into the capabilities of the EU in the transition to global, sustainable energy.

“I am looking forward to speaking at the Bankable Energy Conference in London on 26 February,” Joanna said. “Research and Innovation is an important component of the clean energy transition, which supports the common Net-Zero ambitions of the EU and UK. I am looking forward to speaking to stakeholders active in this transition and elaborating on the opportunities available to the UK through the Horizon Europe programme.”

Joanna has spearheaded energy-related initiatives, such as the Green Transition to support EU Member States in implementing the European Green Deal priorities. She has also led cross-cutting Task Forces on the environmental acquis of the EU and supported reforms for the purpose of sustainable development.

Campbell Keir, EIC’s President, said: “We are delighted to welcome Joanna Drake to Bankable Energies 2025. Joanna’s knowledge and experience will be significant assets in EU energy policy as we consider practical ways to unleash investment and speed up cleantech project deployment.”

“Our research shows that supply chain leaders believe consistent and supportive regulations, along with the availability of capital, are key to achieving net zero,” added Campbell.

Throughout a series of main stage sessions, roundtable discussions, and networking opportunities, actionable strategies will be brought to the table to bridge the investment gap that separates sustainable energy projects from reality.

Joanna Drake will be joined by an impressive lineup of confirmed speakers, including:

Matthew Taylor , Managing Director, Green Giraffe Advisory

, Managing Director, Green Giraffe Advisory Joe Siefert , Chief Executive Officer, EET Hydrogen

, Chief Executive Officer, EET Hydrogen Georgios Kalpias , Vice President – Power & Renewables, HSBC

, Vice President – Power & Renewables, HSBC Ian Headley , Vice President, Santander Corporate and Investment Banking

, Vice President, Santander Corporate and Investment Banking Kelly Azevedo , Head of Energy Transition Strategy Implementation, Shell

, Head of Energy Transition Strategy Implementation, Shell Rob Rome , Director of Commercial, Customer, Regulation, National Grid

, Director of Commercial, Customer, Regulation, National Grid Roger Brandwood , Technical Lead – Low Emission Plant, Uniper

, Technical Lead – Low Emission Plant, Uniper Audrey Louis , Partner, ImpactA Global

, Partner, ImpactA Global Alan Haigh , Retired European Commission Official

, Retired European Commission Official Andrew Deeley , Director of Strategy and Development, Low Carbon Contracts Company

, Director of Strategy and Development, Low Carbon Contracts Company Christopher Fox , Head of Policy – UK Renewables, Equinor

, Head of Policy – UK Renewables, Equinor Tim Calver , Vice President – Commercial, ITM Power

, Vice President – Commercial, ITM Power Nicolas Rey , Counsellor for Energy and Competition, European Delegation

, Counsellor for Energy and Competition, European Delegation Ruth Herbert , Managing Director, EET Fuels

, Managing Director, EET Fuels James Blake , Corporate Commercial Manager, Flotation Energy

, Corporate Commercial Manager, Flotation Energy Xanthe Kueppers , Head of Financing & Economic Regulation, Sizewell C

, Head of Financing & Economic Regulation, Sizewell C Alastair Evans , Corporate Affairs Director, Rolls Royce SMR

, Corporate Affairs Director, Rolls Royce SMR Amy Ruddock , Senior Vice President, Sustainable Aviation & Corporate Development, WLFC

, Senior Vice President, Sustainable Aviation & Corporate Development, WLFC Andy Storer , CEO, NucCol

, CEO, NucCol Hessel de Jong , Energy Island Chief Operating Officer, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

, Energy Island Chief Operating Officer, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners Ian Cook , Head of Hydrogen Business Development, SSE

, Head of Hydrogen Business Development, SSE Rachael Glaving , UK Business Development Director, EDF

, UK Business Development Director, EDF Rory O’Neill , UK Director of Government Affairs and Public Relations, Westinghouse

, UK Director of Government Affairs and Public Relations, Westinghouse Andrew Champ , Country Leader, GE Hitachi

, Country Leader, GE Hitachi Rohan Churm, Director for Financial Resilience and Controls, Ofgem

The event will open with stakeholder insight sessions, followed by in-depth discussions on specific energy sectors, including power generation, hydrocarbons, and emerging technologies. Premium delegates will also have access to exclusive roundtable discussions and a thought leadership networking session, ensuring maximum value capture for all participants.

For further information or to register for Bankable Energies 2025, please visit the event website:

https://www.the-eic.com/Events/BankableEnergies

For more information about EIC, please visit: https://www.the-eic.com