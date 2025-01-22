Trump’s ‘National Energy Emergency’: What might happen?

Donald Trump has pledged to declare a national energy emergency, a move never before taken by a U.S. president. But what does it actually mean?

Drill, Baby, Drill

In his inauguration speech, Trump said: “We will drill, baby, drill. We will be a rich nation again and it is the liquid gold under our feet that will help us do it.” His plan is expected to roll back regulations, ramp up fossil fuel production and expand drilling on federal lands.

No Energy Shortage—So Why Now?

Unlike past energy crises, there is no current shortage of oil or gas. The U.S. is the world’s largest fossil fuel producer and a net exporter. Analysts warn that increasing production could lead to oversupply, which historically triggers price crashes.

A Blow to Clean Energy?

Trump is also targeting renewables and electric vehicles. He vowed to end what he calls the “electric vehicle mandate”—though no such mandate exists. He is expected to reverse Biden-era EV incentives and emissions standards, moves that could disrupt the auto industry.

Will Prices Actually Drop?

Trump promised to “bring prices down” but experts say slashing energy costs by 50% is unrealistic. Increasing fossil fuel production could lower prices temporarily, but risks triggering the industry’s infamous boom-and-bust cycle.

With few specifics on how his energy emergency would work, all eyes are on his next move.