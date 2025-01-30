UKPN sends teams to restore power after Éowyn

UK Power Networks has deployed 164 specialist staff and 50 mobile generators to help restore power in areas hit hardest by Storm Éowyn.

The teams, primarily from the South East and East of England, travelled north at the weekend to assist in Scotland and Northern Ireland as part of the energy industry’s mutual aid response.

Storm Éowyn brought destructive winds exceeding 100mph, toppling trees and debris onto power lines, making roads impassable and cutting electricity to hundreds of thousands of homes.

Steve McDonald, director of field operations at Northern Powergrid, said: “Our teams have been working hard to repair the damage to the network across the North East, Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire and we’re grateful to our colleagues at UK Power Networks for their additional support.”

Travis Clark, a UK Power Networks manager based in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, is working in Northern Ireland. He described the situation: “Some of the teams are working in mountainous areas and others are in boggy terrain… There are a lot of power lines down and significant damage to the main transmission network.

“It’s going to take time, but everyone is working together well. The industry is pulling together to reconnect supplies as quickly as possible.”

The use of UKPN teams is part of a national coordinated response, highlighting the importance of resilience and collaboration in maintaining reliable, low-carbon electricity networks amid extreme weather events.