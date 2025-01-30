Nuclear Institute launches bold strategy to power industry growth

The Nuclear Institute has unveiled a new strategy to expand its membership and strengthen professionalism in the nuclear sector.

With the industry requiring 40,000 net new workers by 2030, the Institute aims to double its 5,000-strong membership to support this growth.

Since 2022, organisational membership has increased by 70%, while individual membership rose by 20% in 2024.

The strategy focuses on professionalism, offering members continuous professional development (CPD) and independent recognition through the Nuclear Professional Standard.

“As an industry, we need 40,000 net new entrants by 2030 to keep pace with the growth of the sector – currently there is a 2:1 ratio of jobs to nuclear workers in the UK,” said Robert Gofton, CEO of the Nuclear Institute. “This strategy shows how we’re adapting to meet the needs of both our members and the wider nuclear industry.”

Presented at Nuclear Week in Parliament, the strategy outlines four key ambitions: expanding membership, raising the Institute’s profile, evolving professional accreditation, and strengthening member networks.

Labour MP Baggy Shanker said: “New nuclear technology represents a huge opportunity for the UK and will be crucial to delivering net-zero. It will also be vital in delivering the Government’s mission to grow the economy and provide thousands of secure well-paid jobs.”

To illustrate nuclear energy’s efficiency, attendees received gummy bear-sized uranium fuel pellets, each capable of powering a home for six months.