Caravan park wins top Welsh sustainability award

A family-run caravan park in Ceredigion has won NatWest Cymru’s ‘Green Business of the Year’ award for its exceptional commitment to sustainability, including hosting the UK’s largest battery storage facility.

Bargoed Farm, located in Cardigan Bay between Aberaeron and New Quay, has embraced a wide range of eco-friendly initiatives since its launch in 2017.

Owners Geraint and Christine Thomas have prioritised sustainability, incorporating renewable energy, recycling and electric vehicle infrastructure into their business model.

The site boasts a large battery storage facility that captures solar energy from panels on two extensive roof spaces.

It also features an innovative recycling centre, designed from repurposed farm machinery, which enables staff to process waste efficiently, reducing landfill contributions.

Upon winning, Geraint and Christine Thomas said: “We’re thrilled to be recognised for our sustainability efforts. Protecting the environment has always been a core focus for us and we’re committed to making continuous improvements to reach carbon neutrality.”

The farm shop and bistro further support sustainability by sourcing all products locally, from cheese to beer.

Bargoed Farm also champions energy efficiency with LED lighting throughout its premises, four EV charging points and electric vehicles for on-site transport.

Additionally, the park’s private hot tubs are supplied by an advanced water centre, which stores and distributes water through heated tanks to caravan pitches.