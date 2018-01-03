Heat transfer

About this course:

This short online course provides an overview of the principles of heat transfer, a fundamental topic for the understanding of energy use and management. The course provides insight into the three forms of heat transfer: conduction, convection and radiation, the laws of thermodynamics for energy, the application of enthalpy data to revelant calculations, the heat flow equation and heat flow calculations, and calculating heat flux in simple problems.

This course is self-paced and can be started at any time.

CPD: 10 hours

Qualification:

Successful completion of this course results in the EI Level 2 Certificate in Heat Transfer

This course also forms one of the modules of the EI’s longer EI Level 2: Energy Management Professional course and qualification.

Assessment:

This course is assessed via a short online test following the course.

Who should take this course:

This course reccomended for those with 1-2 years’ experience in energy management. Although there are no official prerequisites it is reccomended that you have at least A level maths or equivalent.

100 Credits – Please email [email protected] for more information and to book your place.