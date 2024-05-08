Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Water & Waste

UK basketball goes green

The British Basketball League has partnered with waste management company Biffa to promote sustainability and reduce waste across clubs and venues
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
05/08/2024 12:30 PM
0 0
0
UK basketball goes green
Image: Biffa
0
Shares

The British Basketball League (BBL) has formed a partnership with waste management company Biffa, aimed at promoting environmental awareness and implementing eco-friendly practices.

Over the next three years, Biffa will support BBL clubs and venues in developing sustainability strategies, focusing on waste reduction and recycling initiatives.

This collaboration seeks to engage communities and raise awareness about sustainability, leveraging basketball’s popularity to educate a wide audience.

British Basketball League Chief Executive Officer, Aaron Radin, said: “This partnership signifies more than just a collaboration; it is a testament to our collective commitment to making a positive impact on the environment.”

Maxine Mayhew, Chief Operating Officer, Collections and Specialist Services at Biffa, commented: “Tackling climate change is for everyone, and, by working with the League and clubs, we can educate and inspire young people through a sport they love to play their part in protecting the environment.”

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Net zero is a way to cut your costs and help the planet, so what’s stopping you? Often, it’s just the right help and advice. That’s what we will provide at the Big Zero Show this July. Workshops, expert speakers, case studies and exhibitions. Plus, networking with 1500 peers and potential customers. Register for free now.


Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.