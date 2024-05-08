UK basketball goes green

The British Basketball League (BBL) has formed a partnership with waste management company Biffa, aimed at promoting environmental awareness and implementing eco-friendly practices.

Over the next three years, Biffa will support BBL clubs and venues in developing sustainability strategies, focusing on waste reduction and recycling initiatives.

This collaboration seeks to engage communities and raise awareness about sustainability, leveraging basketball’s popularity to educate a wide audience.

British Basketball League Chief Executive Officer, Aaron Radin, said: “This partnership signifies more than just a collaboration; it is a testament to our collective commitment to making a positive impact on the environment.”

Maxine Mayhew, Chief Operating Officer, Collections and Specialist Services at Biffa, commented: “Tackling climate change is for everyone, and, by working with the League and clubs, we can educate and inspire young people through a sport they love to play their part in protecting the environment.”