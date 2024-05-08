TotalEnergies and Arup join forces for renewable energy growth

Arup and TotalEnergies have finalised an agreement to advance renewable energy development.

Arup will engage in engineering studies and technical advisory services to support TotalEnergies’ objective of achieving 100GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

This agreement strengthens the existing partnership between the two organisations, which have previously cooperated on various offshore wind and solar energy projects across global markets.

Graeme McCann, Arup Global Technical Wind leader, said: “The next decade will be immensely important for offshore wind, with the planned build-out only possible through increased collaboration in the energy sector.”