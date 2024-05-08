Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Energy MarketsLow CarbonNet Zero

TotalEnergies and Arup join forces for renewable energy growth

Arup is set to provide engineering studies and technical advisory services to support TotalEnergies' goal of reaching 100GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
05/08/2024 11:00 AM
0 0
0
TotalEnergies pumps up its climate goals
Image: HJBC / Shutterstock
0
Shares

Arup and TotalEnergies have finalised an agreement to advance renewable energy development.

Arup will engage in engineering studies and technical advisory services to support TotalEnergies’ objective of achieving 100GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

This agreement strengthens the existing partnership between the two organisations, which have previously cooperated on various offshore wind and solar energy projects across global markets.

Graeme McCann, Arup Global Technical Wind leader, said: “The next decade will be immensely important for offshore wind, with the planned build-out only possible through increased collaboration in the energy sector.”

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Net zero is a way to cut your costs and help the planet, so what’s stopping you? Often, it’s just the right help and advice. That’s what we will provide at the Big Zero Show this July. Workshops, expert speakers, case studies and exhibitions. Plus, networking with 1500 peers and potential customers. Register for free now.


Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.