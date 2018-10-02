David Hill is an expert on electricity markets and demand flexibility. He is responsible for defining and delivering Open Energi’s strategy to radically reduce the cost of delivering and consuming power. This includes working with customers and strategic partners to grow our network of distributed energy assets, develop new products and realise new market opportunities. David joined Open Energi in 2010 after completing an MSc Energy, Trade & Finance at Cass Business School.
David Hill
