EDF Energy is the UK’s largest producer of low-carbon electricity, the biggest supplier of electricity by volume in Great Britain (meeting around one-fifth of the country’s demand) and the largest supplier to British businesses.

We operate 34 wind farms as well as a thermal generation fleet made up of 8 nuclear, 2 coal and 1 gas fired power stations.

We are developing another 1 GW of wind capacity and operate over 300 Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with other renewable generators to meet the growing demand for renewable power from our business customers.

We now also offer a wide range of energy solutions to help our customers better manage and reduce their energy demand.