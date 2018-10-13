New EU fuel labelling informs drivers on environmental impact

A new set of fuel labels on dispensers and nozzles at filling stations across the EU has been launched.

The labels for petrol, diesel, hydrogen, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas or liquefied petroleum gas will also provide better information on the suitability of fuels for their vehicles wherever they travel across the EU.

They will inform drivers on the environmental impact of their choice by indicating the maximum biofuel content in the fuels.

Alternative fuels can help reduce air pollution, however, the Commission says the growing diversity of fuels available on the European market means drivers, businesses and fuel station operators need clearer information on fuels sold at filling stations.

The new labels are divided into three groups, with a unique identifying shape for each type of fuel, gasoline marked with and E inside a circle, diesel with a B inside a square and gaseous fuel marked inside a rhombus.

The “harmonised and simple” labels will also be compulsory for newly produced vehicles and will be shown on the fuel filler caps as well as the owner’s manual.

A similar set of labels for electric vehicles (EVs) on charging points to is currently being designed, with a new standard expected to be adopted in early 2019.