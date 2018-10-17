UK announces £40m fund to support cleantech companies

The UK Government has announced up to £40 million for a venture capital fund to support cleantech companies.

Dubbed the Clean Growth Fund, it includes £20 million of government investment and at least a further £20 million from the private sector.

It will make direct investments in companies seeking to commercialise “promising innovative” clean growth solutions, with areas ranging from renewable energy and heat, energy efficiency, low emission vehicles and associated infrastructure, sustainable buildings and clean manufacturing to smart grids and smart energy technologies.

BEIS is seeking proposals from prospective fund managers “who have a proven track record” in this sector or related sectors – they will be responsible for raising the private sector portion of fund investment of 50% or more.

It is eventually aiming for the fund to be worth £60 million or more.

Clarification questions from prospective bidders must be submitted by 16th November and proposals should be presented by 14th December 2018.

A preferred bidder is expected to be selected in early March 2019 and the fund manager signed up by early May 2019.

The government has also announced two new standards for green finance, with the British Standards Institution developing Publicly Available Specifications (PAS) in sustainable finance to increase confidence in, and understanding of, sustainable investments and activities.

A Green Finance Strategy is to be published next year, with the government’s response to the Green Finance Taskforce’s recommendations as well as objectives to boost the uptake of green finance.

The UK will also chair the new International Standards Organisation Technical Committee in Sustainable Finance, which aims to develop global green finance standards.

The announcements are part of Green GB Week, designed to highlight the opportunities clean growth offers the UK and raise understanding of how businesses and the public can contribute to tackling climate change