Brazil allows 172.8MW of new wind capacity to enter operational stages

Brazil has approved eight new wind farms to enter either commercial or testing operations.

The national power sector regulator Aneel has permitted the clean energy facilities, which have a combined capacity of 172.8MW, to start generating electricity.

The Campo Largo XXI wind farm has received approval to begin commercial operations, while the other seven sites will begin testing.

Along with the Campo Largo XV site, this facility will make up 29.7MW of new grid capacity in Brazil.

If the plants present positive results after the test period, the watchdog says they will be allowed to enter commercial operations.

Brazil has recently awarded licences for 2.1GW of new wind, biomass, hydro and natural gas projects.