Andy brings a great depth of experience in the UK electricity market at TXU Energy, British Energy and EDF Energy. Andy cut his teeth in generation optimisation and the wholesale power market before moving onto retail structuring and PPAs. As the manager of EDF Energy’s PPA Origination team Andy is responsible for EDF Energy’s structured PPA offering and has been instrumental in building EDF Energy’s Corporate PPA capability.
Andrew Peyman
