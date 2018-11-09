Jake Tudge

Jake is a Management Consultant at Accenture working with clients across the energy sector in utilities, oil & gas and capital projects delivering performance improvement in supply chain and operations. Jake is involved in the leadership of the firm’s diversity & inclusion strategy and, prior to joining Accenture, he worked at E.ON in performance engineering and as an environmental economist in Brussels. Jake is passionate about encouraging young people to study STEM and subsequently supervises Headstart summer schools for the Engineering Development Trust.